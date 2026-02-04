Uttarakhand scraps Madarsa Board; Modern schools to replace traditional seminaries

DEHRADUN: In a landmark shift in its education policy, the Uttarakhand government has officially abolished the Madarsa Board, replacing it with the newly constituted State Minority Education Authority.

Following the Governor’s assent, the State has moved to integrate traditional religious seminaries into the mainstream schooling system.

The transition comes after a Bill to dissolve the board was passed during the last assembly session.

According to Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, the new regulations will come into effect from July 1, bringing all minority institutions under the umbrella of the State Minority Education Authority.

"The accreditation process for these institutions will now be handled directly by the Uttarakhand School Education Board," Dr Dhakate stated.

He confirmed that an 11-member body has been formed to oversee the transition, with Dr Surjit Singh Gandhi appointed as the Chairman.