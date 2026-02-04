Uttarakhand scraps Madarsa Board; Modern schools to replace traditional seminaries

DEHRADUN: In a landmark shift in its education policy, the Uttarakhand government has officially abolished the Madarsa Board, replacing it with the newly constituted State Minority Education Authority.
Following the Governor’s assent, the State has moved to integrate traditional religious seminaries into the mainstream schooling system.
The transition comes after a Bill to dissolve the board was passed during the last assembly session.
According to Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, the new regulations will come into effect from July 1, bringing all minority institutions under the umbrella of the State Minority Education Authority.
"The accreditation process for these institutions will now be handled directly by the Uttarakhand School Education Board," Dr Dhakate stated.
He confirmed that an 11-member body has been formed to oversee the transition, with Dr Surjit Singh Gandhi appointed as the Chairman.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised that the move is aimed at ensuring educational parity. "We had already decided that there should be equal pay for equal work, and the official order was issued yesterday. The path is clear; there is no ambiguity. We introduced this Bill to reform minority education and ensure uniform standards for all," Dhami said.
Under the new mandate, students at these institutions will no longer be restricted to religious studies.
The curriculum will now prioritise modern subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Computer Science. The government asserts that this shift will connect students to mainstream opportunities and end what it termed "appeasement politics."
However, the decision has sparked a sharp backlash from community representatives. Naem Ahmed Qureshi, President of the Uttarakhand Muslim Sewa Sanghtan, told TNIE that the move infringes upon constitutional rights.
"The minority education board formulated by the State government directly violates the provisions of the Constitution that empower minorities to administer their own educational institutions," Qureshi stated.
He further alleged that the move is an attempt to "defunct the madarsa culture" and "destroy the religious identity of Muslims" in the State.
"This draconian law is a step to snatch away the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and prevents students from pursuing Sharia jurisprudence," he claimed.
Despite the protests, the State government remains firm, maintaining that the integration into the Uttarakhand School Education Board is a necessary step toward the modernisation of the state's educational landscape.
The authority includes a diverse panel of experts, including Professor Rakesh Jain, Professor Gurmeet Singh, Dr Syed Ali, and retired IAS officer Chandrashekhar Bhatt.
Additionally, the Director General of School Education and the Director of Minority Welfare will serve as ex officio members.