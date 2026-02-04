Why India's vast monazite resources should be opened to private-sector mining

The Union Budget speech has proposed to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish rare earth corridors and promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing. Prior to this, the Indian government seemed to be signalling a willingness to engage private players in exploring India's vast beach sands and monazite resources. If implemented, this is a welcome step for India’s critical mineral security, as it unlocks the potential of monazite’s constituent light rare-earth oxides (REO) for private-sector investment.

Monazite, present in India's beach sands, is currently a prescribed material under India's Atomic Energy Act, 1962, because of its around 10% thorium and trace uranium content. This designation restricts it to the monopoly of Indian Rare Earth Limited (IREL).

However, limiting private participation to just the exploration process, leaving mining untouched, is unlikely to spur any meaningful activity. Exploration is typically incentivised by the preferential right to mine. Without that, the upfront capital risk required and the long exploration timelines contingent upon which exploration firms earn their revenues, are sure to deter prospects.

Additionally, junior explorers -- smaller firms with niche technological capabilities -- in other jurisdictions are allowed to sell their discoveries to larger operators at competitive market rates. This is a less lucrative option when there exist state mining monopolies.

Hence, for reform to truly take shape, India must pair exploration liberalisation with a regulatory overhaul that treats monazite as a dual-use ore and allows beach sand mineral (BSM) mining by private players under a tightly enforced licensing regime.

The numbers speak for themselves. India's beach and inland placer deposits of monazite across eight states are capable of yielding 7.23 Mt (million tonnes) of REO (Rare Earth Oxides) dwarfing the 1.29 Mt in-situ REO in the hard rock deposits of Gujarat and Rajasthan. At higher REO concentrations of 55-60%, monazite offers an enormous grade advantage over alternative ores.

Additionally, beach sand is a mechanically concentrated ore wherein wave currents wash away light quartz sand, leaving behind heavy minerals ripe for extraction. This makes mining of beach-based monazite an extremely cost-effective process involving dredging and simple gravity/magnetic separation, as compared to conventional drilling, blasting, and chemical processing in land-based ores, which require higher power.

Evidently, it is the thorium content and, consequently, monazite's radioactive nature that stand in the way. India holds around 25% of the world’s thorium reserves and has only low-grade, small uranium reserves, making thorium key to India’s nuclear programme. Still, these are experimental and not commercial-grade projects. With no spot market and much thorium tied up in R&D or strategic stockpiles, its national security halo must not block PPP models that ensure government access to thorium while the private sector leads beach sand mining.

Monazite's radioactivity categorises it as a naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in that it is treated as a regulated substance, not industrial-grade material. Hence, by international standards, it is also not subject to the high controls applicable to nuclear fuel. Proven and mature physical safeguards during its mining, separation, transportation, and storage would effectively mitigate its radioactivity risk.