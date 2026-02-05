16 killed in blast at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: 16 persons were killed while another was injured in a suspected dynamite blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the coal-rich East Jaintia Hills district. The police confirmed that there was an explosion at the mine. No arrest has been made so far.

“We recovered 16 bodies which are yet to be identified. The injured person was shifted to a hospital in Shillong. He suffered burn injuries,” Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar told this newspaper.

He further stated that a team was rushed to the site following the receipt of information about the incident. Another team from Fire and Emergency Services from the state capital Shillong was on its way to the site of incident.

“We are trying to gather information about the mine owner and the people who are running this mine. After that, we will take necessary actions,” the SP said, adding, “We are waiting for the return of our team. We will register a case based on its report.”