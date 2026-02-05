18 killed, one injured in blast at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Eighteen people were killed and one person was injured in a suspected dynamite blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday morning, marking one of the biggest coal mine tragedies in the coal-rich state.

The incident took place at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area under the Umpleng police outpost in East Jaintia Hills district. Police confirmed an explosion at the mine, adding that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the tragedy.

“An explosion took place inside an illegal coal mine, and several persons were suspected to be trapped. Rescue and disaster response operations were initiated without delay. During the course of the rescue operation, 18 dead bodies were recovered from the site of the explosion,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikash Kumar told The New Indian Express.

Another person, who suffered burn injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Shillong.

The SP said teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Special Rescue Team were deployed at the site, with rescue and recovery operations continuing.