18 killed, one injured in blast at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Eighteen people were killed and one person was injured in a suspected dynamite blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday morning, marking one of the biggest coal mine tragedies in the coal-rich state.
The incident took place at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area under the Umpleng police outpost in East Jaintia Hills district. Police confirmed an explosion at the mine, adding that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the tragedy.
“An explosion took place inside an illegal coal mine, and several persons were suspected to be trapped. Rescue and disaster response operations were initiated without delay. During the course of the rescue operation, 18 dead bodies were recovered from the site of the explosion,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikash Kumar told The New Indian Express.
Another person, who suffered burn injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Shillong.
The SP said teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Special Rescue Team were deployed at the site, with rescue and recovery operations continuing.
The police registered an FIR suo moto under sections 105/118(2)/3(5) BNS read with section 21/21(1) MMDR Act read with section 3 of Explosives Substances Act. Further investigation is on.
“We are trying to gather information about the mine owner and the people who are running this mine,” the SP said.
“If any person has any information about the miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local police station immediately. Their identity shall be kept secret and suitable reward shall be given,” he further stated.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014 imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and its transportation, citing rampant unregulated and unsafe mining practices, especially the dangerous application of “rat-hole” mining technique to extract coal.
Despite the ban, illegal mining has continued. Meghalaya, known for its high-quality coal, has witnessed several coal mine mishaps in the past.
In 2018, at least 15 miners had got trapped 370 feet inside an illegal coal mine and despite over two-month-long efforts by multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, the bodies of only a few victims could be retrieved. Five miners had managed to escape by climbing wires.
High daily wages, which could go up to Rs 2,000, draw a lot of people, especially from Assam, to the mines in the state.
Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya had constituted the one-man Justice (Retd) BP Katakey committee to investigate, monitor and recommend measures for environmental restoration following the ban by the NGT.
Activists allege that most of these illegal coal mines are owned by influential people.
The Meghalaya government had denied any illegal coal mining activities in the state on multiple occasions.