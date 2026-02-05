3 JeM terrorists killed ahead of Shah’s three-day visit to J&K

SRINAGAR: Three Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including a top commander, were killed in twin encounters with security forces in forest areas of Udhampur and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Two of the terrorists were killed in a drone-based operation by security forces in Udhampur district. The forces eliminated the terrorists a day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to J&K to review the security situation in the UT.

Shah will reach Jammu on Thursday evening. “On February 6, the Home Minister will visit the International Border at Hiranagar in Kathua district, where he will receive a detailed briefing from BSF officials on measures being undertaken to prevent infiltration from across the border,” an official said.

Jammu-based defence spokesman said a fresh firefight broke out between holed-up terrorists and forces in Dichhar area of Chatroo forest region in Kishtwar district. “One terrorist was killed in the encounter. The ant-terror operation in the forest area is going on,” he said. The army, police and CRPF men are conducting a massive search operation in Chatroo, Singhpora and Chingum area in dense forest area in Kishtwar since the January 18 encounter with terrorists in which a para commando was killed and eight other jawans injured.