377 aircraft identified for repetitive defects since January last year, says govt

MUMBAI: A total of 377 aircraft have been identified as having recurring defects since January last year until February 3 across various scheduled airlines, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Of these, 405 aircraft belonging to IndiGo were analysed for repetitive defects and 148 were identified for repetitive defects, as on February 3, this year, as per data presented by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in Lok Sabha.

Similarly, of the 166 Air India aircraft analysed, 137 were identified as having repetitive defects, while 54 Air India Express aircraft were identified for repetitive defects, out of the 101 aircraft analysed, according to the data.

Also, of the 43 aircraft of SpiceJet were analysed for repetitive defects, 16 planes were identified for repetitive defects, and a total of 14 Akasa Air aircraft were identified for repetitive defects of the 32 aircraft analysed, as per data.