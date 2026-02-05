After BJP MLA's objection, Ahmedabad civic body withdraws Rs 32 crore slaughterhouse plan

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Thursday announced the rollback of a Rs 32 crore provision in its 2026-27 draft budget for a new high-tech slaughterhouse following strong opposition from a BJP MLA.

The project, planned in the Shahwadi–Behrampura area of the South Zone, became the most debated proposal in the budget. According to sources, soon after AMC Commissioner Banshanidhi Pani presented the budget, a high-level meeting was convened at the mayor’s bungalow. The room brought together the mayor, the standing committee chairman, BJP MLAs and key organisational office-bearers.

BJP MLA from Ellisbridge, Amit Shah, objected to the plan claiming it was against his party's ideology. “A budget provision for a slaughterhouse can never be tolerated,” he told the meeting. “This is about the slaughter of mute animals. We do not agree with this decision at all.”

Acknowledging both party resistance and public opinion, the standing committee chairman assured those present that the proposal would be cancelled, effectively applying the brakes to the project before it could move beyond paper.