Allahabad HC acquits nearly 100-year-old man over four decades after he got bail in murder case

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has acquitted a nearly 100-year-old murder accused, noting more than four decades have passed since he challenged his life term sentence and observing that social consequences suffered by him cannot be ignored for granting the relief.

A division bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Sanjiv Kumar also said that the prolonged pendency of the appeal and the age of the accused, Dhami Ram, were relevant while moulding relief.

The murder happened in 1982 over a land dispute, and three persons -- Maiku, Satti Din, and Dhani Ram were the accused in the case.

While Maiku had absconded, the Hamirpur sessions court sentenced Satti Din and Ram to life imprisonment in 1984.

Ram was released on bail the same year.