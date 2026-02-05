Army drops British-era road names in Delhi Cantonment as part of wider decolonisation effort

NEW DELHI: Several roads, residential lines and facilities in Delhi Cantonment have recently been renamed, replacing British-era military designations with names drawn from India’s post-Independence military history.
The move forms part of a wider institutional effort to move away from colonial-era nomenclature and reframe military spaces around Indian operational experience.
Delhi Cantonment, like many military stations across the country, emerged from a colonial garrison system established after the 1857 uprising.
Its internal layout mirrored the priorities of the British Indian Army, with roads and residential lines named after imperial officers, frontier regions and overseas campaigns linked to colonial expansion.
The recent renaming exercise points to a gradual shift in the Army's approach to inherited spaces.
Param Vir Chakra awardees have prominently figured in the changes.
Mall Road has been renamed Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal Marg, while Tigris Road, earlier named after a river linked to British campaigns in West Asia during the First World War, has been renamed after Colonel Havildar Singh.
Proby Road in Timarpur now bears the name of Major Shaitan Singh, and Khyber Line has been renamed Abdul Hamid Vihar, with all four commemorating Param Vir Chakra awardees.
Kotwali Road is now called Capt Anuj Nayyar Road.
Other changes include Gymnasium Road becoming Padmapani Acharya Marg and Lorry Road being renamed after Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran.
Residential areas have also been included in the renaming exercise.
Nicholson Line, earlier named after British officer John Nicholson, has become Digendra Kumar Vihar.
Tubruk Line has been renamed Gurdiyal Vihar, and Kingsway Camp in Timarpur has become Joginder Singh Vihar.
The changes in Delhi Cantonment form part of a larger exercise undertaken across Army establishments.
According to officials in the Army, 246 roads, buildings and facilities have been renamed so far, including 124 roads, 77 residential colonies, 27 buildings and military facilities and 18 other spaces such as parks, training areas and gates.
Similar revisions have taken place in cantonments and military institutions across the country.
Patterson Road Quarters in Ambala has been renamed Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave, while New Horn Line in Mathura has become Abdul Hamid Lines.
At the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Collins Block and Kingsway Block have been renamed Nubra Block and Kargil Block, respectively. Other examples include Thimayya Colony in Bareilly, Piru Singh Lines in Mhow and Hangpan Dada Marg at Zakhama Military Station.
The effort has extended beyond infrastructure and nomenclature.
The Army has also initiated internal reviews of uniforms, accoutrements, regimental names and long-standing ceremonial procedures that originated in the colonial period, including honorary appointments, mess customs and insignia.
More broadly, the armed forces have introduced a series of measures aimed at reducing the continued presence of colonial-era influences while placing greater emphasis on Indian military traditions and practices.
These have also included changes to ceremonial music at the Beating Retreat ceremony as well as revisions to dress and mess customs across the services, such as the introduction of kurta-pyjamas in naval messes.