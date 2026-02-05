Army drops British-era road names in Delhi Cantonment as part of wider decolonisation effort

NEW DELHI: Several roads, residential lines and facilities in Delhi Cantonment have recently been renamed, replacing British-era military designations with names drawn from India’s post-Independence military history.

The move forms part of a wider institutional effort to move away from colonial-era nomenclature and reframe military spaces around Indian operational experience.

Delhi Cantonment, like many military stations across the country, emerged from a colonial garrison system established after the 1857 uprising.

Its internal layout mirrored the priorities of the British Indian Army, with roads and residential lines named after imperial officers, frontier regions and overseas campaigns linked to colonial expansion.

The recent renaming exercise points to a gradual shift in the Army's approach to inherited spaces.

Param Vir Chakra awardees have prominently figured in the changes.

Mall Road has been renamed Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal Marg, while Tigris Road, earlier named after a river linked to British campaigns in West Asia during the First World War, has been renamed after Colonel Havildar Singh.

Proby Road in Timarpur now bears the name of Major Shaitan Singh, and Khyber Line has been renamed Abdul Hamid Vihar, with all four commemorating Param Vir Chakra awardees.