Assam mahouts learn ‘humane’ elephant management from Australian experts

GUWAHATI: Though they may not be from a land of elephants, a team of Australian elephant experts is training mahouts in Assam.

Australian charity HELP Foundation partnered with Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) on the management and welfare of captive elephants at the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve as well as the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

A training programme for the mahouts was organised at the 850 sq km Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from February 1-4.

With nearly one-third of the world’s critically endangered Asian elephant population living in captivity, the programme focused on implementing science-based, ethical training methods.

The mahouts were trained to guide jumbos to respond to commands without using pain or force. Through such interventions, the stakeholders aim to create a “welfare-friendly legacy,” with the “master mahouts” serving as a vital pathway toward this outcome.

The HELP Foundation team worked intensively with a group of specially chosen mahouts from Manas and Kaziranga.

The master mahouts were trained to be able to teach new recruits across Northern India.

The goal was to ensure calm, safe interactions that are vital for daily management and for performing veterinary procedures that are stress-free for both the animals and the medical staff.