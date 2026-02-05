Bengal Budget: With eye on assembly polls, Mamata govt hikes monthly allowance for women to Rs 1,500

KOLKATA: With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on Thursday decided to increase the monthly grant for women -- the ruling party’s most reliable voting bloc -- by Rs 500 under the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

It also said it would provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to unemployed people aged between 21 and 41 years under the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years.

The TMC government will implement the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme from August 15 if it returns to power. It may be recalled that the then CPIM-led Left Front government in Bengal had launched an unemployment allowance in 1978, which was stopped in 1982.

The state's finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the proposals while tabling a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Under the Lakshmir Bhandar, one of the populist schemes introduced by the Mamata Banerjee regime in the state since it came to power in 2011, the monthly allowance for women beneficiaries will shoot up to Rs 1500 from the existing Rs 1000. For those belonging to the SC/ST categories, the allowance will be Rs 1700 instead of Rs 1200.