Bengal govt forms five-member committee to review SC directive on payment of DA

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on Thursday formed a five-member review committee headed by the chief secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, to review the Supreme Court directives on payment of dearness allowance (DA) to its employees in the State.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to reporters in a post-budget press conference at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly this afternoon, hours after the SC judgment on the DA case, said, “We have not yet received a copy of the apex court order. We don’t want to make any comment on the directive. The court has formed a committee comprising its retired judges. There is no one from Bengal in the committee.”

“We will review it after taking legal opinions. A five-member committee led by the chief secretary has been formed to review the court directives. The government will follow the committee’s recommendations,” the Chief Minister said.