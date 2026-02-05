Nation

Delhi Police arrests Al Falah University's chairman in forgery case

The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.
Al Falah University
Al Falah UniversityPhoto | ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter.

The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.

Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited.

Al Falah University
'White-collar Jihad': How Red Fort blast put Al-Falah University’s terror mess in spotlight
Delhi Police
forgery case
Al Falah University

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com