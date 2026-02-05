Gujarat HC clears State to reclaim Rs 500-crore land from rape convict Asaram's Ashram

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has permitted the State government to take back possession of over 45,000 square metres of land from the rape convict and self-styled godman Asaram's Ashram at Motera, Ahmedabad, following hearings on petitions challenging the government’s action.
The land, valued by the authorities at approximately Rs 500 crore, is situated near the Narendra Modi Stadium.
During the proceedings, the State government submitted that the land had been allotted several decades ago solely for limited religious use, subject to explicit conditions prohibiting commercial activity, unauthorised construction, and expansion beyond the sanctioned area.
The State contended that these conditions were violated over time, with construction carried out on land far in excess of what was originally allotted.
The lead public prosecutor, appearing for the State, argued that the action to reclaim the land was the outcome of a prolonged and structured administrative process. It was submitted that multiple statutory notices had been issued to the ashram and repeated opportunities of hearing were granted.
The prosecutor further stated that the ashram itself had filed several applications seeking regularisation of unauthorised constructions, which, according to the State, amounted to an admission of violations.
The State also placed on record that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had examined applications seeking regularisation of illegal structures within the ashram premises and had rejected them.
The AMC informed the court that more than 30 structures were found to be unauthorised and that such constructions could not be regularised under applicable laws.
Reference was made to the AMC’s decision dated January 21, 2026, rejecting the ashram’s impact fee application and directing that the matter be placed before the appropriate appellate authority.
After considering the submissions and material placed on record, the court upheld the State government’s decision to take back possession of the land.
The court observed that the allotment conditions were specific and binding, and that the record showed expansion and construction beyond the permitted limits.
The court found no illegality in the administrative action taken by the authorities.
Self-Styled Godman Asaram is serving a life sentence in a rape cases and is presently out on bail granted for a period of six months.