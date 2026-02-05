Gujarat HC clears State to reclaim Rs 500-crore land from rape convict Asaram's Ashram

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has permitted the State government to take back possession of over 45,000 square metres of land from the rape convict and self-styled godman Asaram's Ashram at Motera, Ahmedabad, following hearings on petitions challenging the government’s action.

The land, valued by the authorities at approximately Rs 500 crore, is situated near the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the proceedings, the State government submitted that the land had been allotted several decades ago solely for limited religious use, subject to explicit conditions prohibiting commercial activity, unauthorised construction, and expansion beyond the sanctioned area.

The State contended that these conditions were violated over time, with construction carried out on land far in excess of what was originally allotted.

The lead public prosecutor, appearing for the State, argued that the action to reclaim the land was the outcome of a prolonged and structured administrative process. It was submitted that multiple statutory notices had been issued to the ashram and repeated opportunities of hearing were granted.

The prosecutor further stated that the ashram itself had filed several applications seeking regularisation of unauthorised constructions, which, according to the State, amounted to an admission of violations.