In a first in 25 years, six crore tourists visit Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone in the tourism sector. For the first time since the state’s formation in 2000, the annual tourist influx has breached the six-crore mark. According to the official data, 6,03,21,194 tourists and pilgrims visited Uttarakhand in 2025. This includes 1,92,533 foreign travellers.

Haridwar emerged as the biggest crowd-puller, welcoming a staggering 3.42 crore visitors. The state capital, Dehradun, was a distant second with 67.35 lakh tourists, while Tehri recorded 53.29 lakh visitors.

Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj credited the success to the proactive policies of the government. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, tourism in Uttarakhand has gained a new momentum. We have not only launched vital development schemes, but also placed a heavy emphasis on upgrading basic infrastructure at pilgrimage sites,” he said.

The minister also credited the growth in tourism to better security for visitors. “The fact that we have broken a 25-year record is a testament to our improved security arrangements and facilities,” he added.