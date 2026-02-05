In a first in 25 years, six crore tourists visit Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone in the tourism sector. For the first time since the state’s formation in 2000, the annual tourist influx has breached the six-crore mark. According to the official data, 6,03,21,194 tourists and pilgrims visited Uttarakhand in 2025. This includes 1,92,533 foreign travellers.
Haridwar emerged as the biggest crowd-puller, welcoming a staggering 3.42 crore visitors. The state capital, Dehradun, was a distant second with 67.35 lakh tourists, while Tehri recorded 53.29 lakh visitors.
Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj credited the success to the proactive policies of the government. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, tourism in Uttarakhand has gained a new momentum. We have not only launched vital development schemes, but also placed a heavy emphasis on upgrading basic infrastructure at pilgrimage sites,” he said.
The minister also credited the growth in tourism to better security for visitors. “The fact that we have broken a 25-year record is a testament to our improved security arrangements and facilities,” he added.
While the official figures are at a historic high, some experts believe that the actual numbers might be much higher. Anoop Nautiyal, prominent activist and founder of non-governmental organisation Social Development for Communities, said, “The six-crore figure might actually be a conservative estimate. The chief minister has often mentioned a floating population of eight to 10 crore. If you consider the five crore devotees during the Kanwad Yatra in Haridwar, 50 lakh for the Chardham Yatra, and 30 lakh for the Purnagiri fair, the numbers likely exceed 10 crore when adding tourists in Mussoorie, Nainital, and Corbett.”
Despite the celebratory figures, stakeholders in the hospitality sector are calling for better management of tourism resources. Arun Verma, president of the Almora Hotel Association, expressed concern over the concentration of tourists in specific pockets. “Tourism needs to be more organised. We must divert crowds from saturated spots, like Nainital and Mussoorie, toward offbeat destinations, like Kausani and Jageshwar,” Verma said. He also pointed out a critical infrastructure bottleneck: “Mismanaged traffic near Kanchi Dham has severely impacted tourism in Almora and Kausani.”