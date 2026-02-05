India hosts Kyrgyz special forces for 13th edition of Exercise Khanjar in Assam

NEW DELHI: The thirteenth edition of the India–Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces exercise KHANJAR began on Wednesday at Missamari in Assam, with India hosting the annual military engagement, which will continue until 17 February.
Conducted annually and alternately in both countries, Exercise KHANJAR has emerged as a key pillar of India’s defence cooperation with the Central Asian nation.
The previous edition was held in Kyrgyzstan in March last year and focused on high-altitude and mountainous warfare, terrain familiar to the armed forces of both countries.
The Indian Army contingent comprises 20 personnel from the Para Special Forces, while Kyrgyzstan is represented by an equally strong team from the ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade, a unit known for its expertise in counter-terrorism and mountain warfare operations.
According to a statement issued by the Army, “the aim of the exercise is to exchange best practices and experiences in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous terrain.”
In keeping with this objective, the exercise includes intensive training modules aimed at enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. The drills cover specialised capabilities such as sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft.
The training is being conducted in terrain that allows troops to simulate realistic operational conditions.
Missamari offers a mix of built-up areas, dense vegetation and access to hilly terrain, enabling both contingents to rehearse a wide range of counter-terror scenarios. Joint planning, execution and debriefing sessions form a core component of the exercise, allowing personnel to familiarise themselves with each other’s tactics, techniques and procedures.
Beyond its immediate training value, Exercise KHANJAR is seen as a confidence-building measure between the two nations.
The Army statement noted that the exercise “will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism,” concerns that have gained prominence due to the transnational nature of terror networks and radicalisation.
India and Kyrgyzstan have maintained regular defence engagement through military exchanges, training programmes and joint exercises, with KHANJAR remaining the most prominent symbol of this cooperation.
The continuation of the exercise into its thirteenth edition underscores the importance both countries place on sustained military-to-military interaction.