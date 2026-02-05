India hosts Kyrgyz special forces for 13th edition of Exercise Khanjar in Assam

NEW DELHI: The thirteenth edition of the India–Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces exercise KHANJAR began on Wednesday at Missamari in Assam, with India hosting the annual military engagement, which will continue until 17 February.

Conducted annually and alternately in both countries, Exercise KHANJAR has emerged as a key pillar of India’s defence cooperation with the Central Asian nation.

The previous edition was held in Kyrgyzstan in March last year and focused on high-altitude and mountainous warfare, terrain familiar to the armed forces of both countries.

The Indian Army contingent comprises 20 personnel from the Para Special Forces, while Kyrgyzstan is represented by an equally strong team from the ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade, a unit known for its expertise in counter-terrorism and mountain warfare operations.

According to a statement issued by the Army, “the aim of the exercise is to exchange best practices and experiences in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous terrain.”