Indian government open to Venezuelan crude based on viability, says MEA

NEW DELHI: The Union government reiterated that energy security remains its overriding priority and said that it remains open to sourcing crude oil from Venezuela and other suppliers, depending on commercial viability.

This comes after the US claiming that New Delhi has agreed to stop buying Russian oil as part of a broader trade understanding.

The Centre, however, stopped short of confirming any automatic shift away from Russian crude.

“There is a history of engagement with Venezuela. We have a long-standing energy partnership with them, and we remain open to exploring options for the availability of crude oil from Venezuela and other places, depending on its commercial viability,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

Jaiswal underlined that Venezuela has been a long-standing energy partner for India on both trade and investment fronts.

India imported crude oil from Venezuela until 2019-20, when US sanctions forced a halt. Purchases briefly resumed in 2023–24 before being suspended again after sanctions were reimposed.