Jamshedpur put on high alert after Interpol inputs indicate active terrorist cells presence

RANCHI: Following an alert issued by Interpol regarding a possible terror threat, the district administration in the industrial city of Jamshedpur has been put on alert.

The district police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant.

Acting on the international intelligence input, police and administrative authorities have stepped up monitoring at sensitive locations, vital installations and crowded public places across the city.

According to the information received from the sources, more than a dozen sleeper cells are suspected to be active in Jamshedpur.

Reportedly, these cells have direct or indirect links to Pakistan, and a few individuals have even received terrorist training.

Sources informed that Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, a resident of Jamshedpur, is said to be the leader of this network.

Arshiyan has been absconding for the past seven to eight years. NIA and ATS teams have visited Jamshedpur several times searching for him.

Based on the recommendations of the investigating agencies, Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him, intensifying the search for him internationally.

Sources believe that Arshiyan is leading a local network in Jamshedpur and is allegedly involved in radicalising and recruiting youth.

Security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely, while investigations are underway to neutralise any potential threat.

While specific details of the Interpol alert have not been disclosed for security reasons, officials stressed that the overall situation remains under control.

The administration has asked people to remain alert, cooperate with security personnel, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining law and order, district officials assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of residents.

Notably, Jamshedpur has been in the news earlier also in connection with cases related to terrorist networks. Mohammed Kalimuddin Mujahiri, a wanted member of the banned 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent' (AQIS), was arrested in Jamshedpur in 2019.

Kalimuddin had been a close associate of Abdul Rahman Katki, who was arrested in 2016 from a Cuttack madrassa where 70 boys from Jharkhand studied.

Kalimuddin, during interrogation, also revealed that he recruited several people after inspiring them for jihad, out of which some are in jail, while some are getting trained in foreign countries.

Arshiyan and his brother, Mohammad Zeeshan, were also linked to this network. Zeeshan is currently imprisoned in a Delhi jail.