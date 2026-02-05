J&K GSDP to grow 5.82%, unemployment falls to 6.1%; CAGR outpaces 3 northern states: Economic Survey

SRINAGAR: The economy of Jammu and Kashmir continued on a path of steady expansion and as per the advance estimates, Real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to grow by 5.82 per cent while the unemployment rate has declined to 6.1% in 2023-24 from 6.7% in 2019-20, reveals the Economic Survey report.

As per the report, J&K’s economy grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.47 percent, a rate faster than three northern states viz. Delhi (3.95 percent), Himachal Pradesh (3.68 percent), and marginally higher than Haryana (4.43 percent).

The Economic Survey Report was presented in J&K Assembly by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today.

As per the report, during 2025-26, the economy of J&K continued on a path of steady expansion.

“As per the Advance Estimates, Real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to grow by 5.82 per cent, while Nominal GSDP is estimated to increase by 8.89 per cent, placing the size of the economy at approximately Rs 2.86 lakh crore in nominal terms and Rs.1.50 lakh crore in real terms,” the report reveals.

“Between 2019-20 and 2024-25, J&K achieved a compound annual growth rate of 4.47 per cent in real GSDP, reflecting resilience and recovery in the post pandemic period. Per Capita Income, estimated at Rs 1,68,243 in 2025-26, has maintained a sustained upward trajectory, recording growth rates higher than several northern States and Union Territories,” it states.