JP Nadda blames Opposition for House disruption

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, on Wednesday criticised Opposition parties for repeatedly disrupting proceedings in the Upper House, even when the government was prepared to make a statement on the US–India trade deal.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, he accused the Opposition of lacking seriousness in parliamentary conduct.

Nadda sarcastically advised Opposition parties to learn from the BJP the “skill development” required to function effectively as an opposition. He said there should be a chapter on this skill. “The first task of the Opposition is to build its own credibility. It is shameful that the Opposition has not been able to build its credibility in the last 11 years,” he said.

He stated that the government was ready to discuss SIR and the US–India trade deal, but proceedings were stalled by the Opposition. According to him, the Opposition itself did not allow the House to function. “If the Congress has become captive of some abodha (immature) people, then what can we do?” he asked.

Nadda criticised Opposition members for raising slogans during the President’s Address, calling it unfortunate. He alleged sloganeering continued even when the President referred to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. He said the government had always been open to discussion.