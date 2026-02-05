Kolkata Diary: New voters are losing interest, CEO worried

New voters are losing interest, CEO worried

Concern is growing inside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s office over declining enthusiasm among first-time voters. Sources said nearly 7.45 lakh young citizens have filed Form Six seeking enrolment, a figure officials feel should have been much higher. Many who recently turned eighteen have yet to apply. A large section comprises students studying outside the state, showing limited urgency to register. The situation gains significance as 58 lakh dead, permanently shifted, and absentee voters were deleted during the first phase of SIR. Notices have also been issued to over 1.5 crore voters under the discrepancy and unmapped categories.

HC tells govt: Keep Opposition safe

The Calcutta HC directed the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of opposition leaders across the state. Acting on a public interest litigation filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the court noted allegations of attacks and fabricated cases against MPs, MLAs and Union ministers. A division bench led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul said maintaining law and order is the state’s responsibility, and political rivalry cannot justify violence. The bench asked authorities to prevent any onslaught against opposition figures. The matter will be heard again on February 18, with the court seeking accountability from the administration.