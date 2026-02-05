‘Korea is our life’: Suicide note reveals victims’ obsession

GHAZIABAD: The suicide note of three sisters, Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), who jumped to their deaths from a high-rise apartment in the Loni border area of Ghaziabad has revealed an intense obsession with Korea, police said on Tuesday. According to the girls’ father, the handwritten note stated: “Papa sorry, hum Korea nahi chhod sakte. Korea humari zindagi hai, Korea humari jaan hai, aur aap hume nahi chhuda sakte. I am sorry, hum jaan de rahe hai” (Papa, sorry. We cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, Korea is our soul, and you cannot separate us from it. I am sorry, we are giving up our lives).
Police recovered an eight-page suicide note from the house. The father said he recognised the handwriting of all three daughters. Calling the incident tragic, the father urged parents to stop children from playing online games.
“No parent should allow their child to play games,” he said, claiming the family was unaware that the girls were involved in gaming. “We came to know only today through the forensic team. They were planning this for over two years,” he added. Recounting the incident, he said he was sleeping in one room while his wife was in another. “They came out on the pretext of drinking water, locked the room from inside and jumped,” he said. A mobile phone, which the girls had left behind before jumping, has been seized for investigation.
Asked if he had tried to stop them from gaming earlier, the father said he did not know the nature of the game. “If I had known that such tasks existed, no father would allow his children to be part of it,” he said. He also claimed that one of the daughters, Prachi, used to receive instructions from someone she referred to as her “boss”, which he assumed was part of a regular game.
The first page of the note was titled “true life story” and read: “Is diary me jo kuchh bhi likha hai vo sab sach hai… I am really sorry, sorry papa.”
The phrase “Make me a heart of broken. I am very very alone. My life is very very alone” was found written on a wall inside the house. Advocate Kumar Onkareshwar, a resident of the same tower, said one room was found locked from inside. Another room contained family photographs arranged in a circle, with one photograph having a face cut out. Family members and neighbours said the girls dressed like Koreans, used Korean names, and had Korean-themed mobile wallpapers. Coaching centres had earlier complained that the sisters introduced themselves as Koreans. Police said toys, cartoon-style images depicting a Korean royal family were recovered.
