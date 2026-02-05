‘Korea is our life’: Suicide note reveals victims’ obsession

GHAZIABAD: The suicide note of three sisters, Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), who jumped to their deaths from a high-rise apartment in the Loni border area of Ghaziabad has revealed an intense obsession with Korea, police said on Tuesday. According to the girls’ father, the handwritten note stated: “Papa sorry, hum Korea nahi chhod sakte. Korea humari zindagi hai, Korea humari jaan hai, aur aap hume nahi chhuda sakte. I am sorry, hum jaan de rahe hai” (Papa, sorry. We cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, Korea is our soul, and you cannot separate us from it. I am sorry, we are giving up our lives).

Police recovered an eight-page suicide note from the house. The father said he recognised the handwriting of all three daughters. Calling the incident tragic, the father urged parents to stop children from playing online games.

“No parent should allow their child to play games,” he said, claiming the family was unaware that the girls were involved in gaming. “We came to know only today through the forensic team. They were planning this for over two years,” he added. Recounting the incident, he said he was sleeping in one room while his wife was in another. “They came out on the pretext of drinking water, locked the room from inside and jumped,” he said. A mobile phone, which the girls had left behind before jumping, has been seized for investigation.