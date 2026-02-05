Man attacks former school teacher after years of stalking, sexual harassment in UP

MAINPURI: After years of stalking and sexually harassing his former school teacher, a man allegedly attacked her with a sharp object here, grievously injuring her on the face and lips, police said on Thursday.

The woman is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Agra for specialised treatment after the attack on January 20 near Jyoti Tiraha here, they said.

Akhand Pratap (24), who is currently absconding, allegedly began harassing her nearly three years ago when he was in Class 12 at a private school on Agra Road, forcing her to leave the teaching job at the time and join another private institution, the police said.

Despite a complaint being made to the student's mother during a parent-teacher meeting, the accused allegedly continued to stalk and intimidate her, Station House Officer Kotwali Fateh Bahadur Singh told PTI.