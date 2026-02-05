Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic resumes after 33 hours; overturned gas tanker removed

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was restored early on Thursday, nearly 33 hours after a gas tanker overturned, officials said.

The accident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday near the Adoshi tunnel, when a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned on the Mumbai-bound lane.

As a precautionary measure, authorities completely shut the carriageway, triggering massive traffic congestion on one of the country’s busiest highways.

According to an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), traffic resumed at 1.46 am on Thursday after the damaged tanker was safely removed from the site. Before removal, the propylene gas was transferred to other tankers late Wednesday night, and the accident-hit vehicle was cleared using heavy-duty cranes.

“The Mumbai-bound carriageway was reopened at 1.46 am after the tanker was shifted from the accident site,” the MSRDC official said.

The prolonged closure led to severe traffic snarls, with queues of stranded vehicles stretching up to 20 km at the peak of congestion.

Thousands of commuters, including women and children, were stuck for several hours without access to food, water, or toilet facilities, causing widespread public distress and outrage.