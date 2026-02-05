Over two lakh dog bite cases reported in J&K in past two years: Health Minister submits to Assembly

SRINAGAR: Over two lakh dog bite cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years, according to a report submitted by Health Minister Sakina Itoo in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

According to the data, 93,765 cases were reported in J&K in 2024 and 1,12,695 cases in 2025, totalling to 2,06,460 dog bite cases in the UT.

The 10 districts of Jammu region reported 1,26,844 dog bite cases (54,863 in 2024 and 71,981 in 2025) in two years, while 10 districts of Kashmir reported 79,616 dog bites (38,902 cases in 2024 and 40,714 cases in 2025).

In Jammu region, Jammu district topped the dog bit cases with 76,824 cases, followed by Kathua with 17,129 cases, Udhampur with 8,179 cases, Rajouri 7,140 cases, Samba 5,332 cases, Doda 4,111 cases, Reasi 2,752 cases, Poonch 2,023 cases, Ramban 1,772 cases and Kishtwar recorded 1,582 dog bite cases.

In Kashmir region, Srinagar district topped the dog bite cases with 35,174, followed by Baramulla with 12,882, Anantnag 10,818 cases, Budgam 5,523 cases, Kulgam 3,925 cases, Kupwara 3,725 cases, Bandipora 2,914 cases, Pulwama 2,197 cases, Ganderbal 1,695 cases and Shopian 462 dog bite cases.

According to the minister, the government is taking measures to address the rising number of dog bite incidents and strengthen preventive and treatment facilities across J&K.

The minister disclosed that Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted a scientific population survey in 2023, which estimated approximately 64,416 stray dogs within its jurisdiction.