Register Manjha-related deaths as murder: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to the district police officers to treat the deaths due to throat slit by the banned Chinese manjha as murder, and to ensure that the manjha is not sold in the market or stored by individuals for later use.
In the past one year, eight people have lost their lives after sustaining cut injuries from manjha being used to fly kites. On Wednesday, a medical representative had his throat slit leading to his death in Lucknow.
CM Yogi said that if any case of death due to Chinese manjha surfaced, strictest action would be taken against those responsible with the registration of a murder case. An FIR would be lodged and the accused would be sent to jail,” said the CM adding that UP Police would run an intensive statewide drive to seize Chinese manjha.
The CM made it clear that Chinese manjha was banned and its sale and use would not be allowed at any cost. Yogi directed police chiefs to identify the illegal network selling the manjha in market, carry out immediate raids taking the strictest possible action against the culprits.
A Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court had issued a direction to the UP Government to enforce prohibition on manufacturing, sale, and use of Chinese manjha while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), last month. The PIL had prayed for a complete ban on making, selling, and using Chinese manjha.
Recent cases:
1. On February 4, an MR died in Lucknow after his neck was slit by Chinese manjha. He was riding a bike when the Chinese manjha got entangled around his throat. He fell along with the bike, bleeding heavily for nearly 10 minutes. Passersby rushed him to the trauma centre, where he died during treatment. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shoaib (33).
2. Doctor’s neck slit, dies on road: On January 14, a doctor died after his neck was slit by Chinese manjha in Jaunpur. He was returning home on a bike when the Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck and kept cutting into it. The string was so sharp that it damaged his throat bone. The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Prasad Chowk under the Line Bazaar police station area. The deceased was identified as Dr Sameer Hashmi (28), a resident of Kerakat.
3. Lucknow (December 11, 2025): A youth riding a bike towards his home suffered a deep cut on his neck. Doctors saved his life by putting seven stitches on his throat.
4. Jaunpur (December 10, 2025): College assistant professor Sandeep Tiwari died while returning home on a bike after dropping his son at school. His throat was slit by Chinese manjha.
5. Shahjahanpur (October 23, 2025): Ravi Sharma (26), a resident of Nagla Jaju under Kant police station area, was going to his in-laws’ house with his wife. Near Handa bridge in Roza, Chinese manjha struck his neck. He was seriously injured and died in hospital.
6. Aligarh (September 30, 2025): Salman (28) was going to his shop on a scooter when Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck at Jamalpur bridge. He suffered a deep cut and was declared dead at hospital.
7. Gorakhpur (July 29, 2025): Amit Gupta was going to a dharamshala with his mother on a bike when Chinese manjha got stuck around his neck at Surajkund bridge. Four veins were cut. Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered serious injuries. After a long surgery, his life was saved.
8. Shahjahanpur (January 11, 2025): Constable Shahrukh Hasan, who was going for duty, was hit by Chinese manjha. He suffered a deep cut on his neck and died during treatment.