Register Manjha-related deaths as murder: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to the district police officers to treat the deaths due to throat slit by the banned Chinese manjha as murder, and to ensure that the manjha is not sold in the market or stored by individuals for later use.

In the past one year, eight people have lost their lives after sustaining cut injuries from manjha being used to fly kites. On Wednesday, a medical representative had his throat slit leading to his death in Lucknow.

CM Yogi said that if any case of death due to Chinese manjha surfaced, strictest action would be taken against those responsible with the registration of a murder case. An FIR would be lodged and the accused would be sent to jail,” said the CM adding that UP Police would run an intensive statewide drive to seize Chinese manjha.

The CM made it clear that Chinese manjha was banned and its sale and use would not be allowed at any cost. Yogi directed police chiefs to identify the illegal network selling the manjha in market, carry out immediate raids taking the strictest possible action against the culprits.

A Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court had issued a direction to the UP Government to enforce prohibition on manufacturing, sale, and use of Chinese manjha while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), last month. The PIL had prayed for a complete ban on making, selling, and using Chinese manjha.