Shashi Tharoor may lead opposition budget debate

NEW DELHI: As the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up discussions on the Budget 2026-27 on Thursday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is likely to open the debate from the Opposition benches.

The move signals a warming of ties between the party leadership and the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

According to sources, Tharoor’s name was proposed by LoP Rahul Gandhi, underlining a thaw after a meeting between the two last week, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting has reportedly eased tensions among them over internal party issues.

Tharoor also attended a meeting at Gandhi’s Parliament office on Monday on the controversy surrounding former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s book. He has also publicly aligned with the party’s stand both on the book row and on the India-US trade deal.

The House is scheduled to hold the Budget discussion on February 5, 9, 10 and 11. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to deliver her reply on February 11. Floor leaders of Opposition parties are likely to meet on Thursday morning to fine-tune their strategy ahead of the debate.