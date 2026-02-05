Shiv Sena (UBT) may throw hat into Mumbai mayor ring but BJP-Shiv Sena sitting pretty

The Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray may throw its hat into the ring for the BMC mayoral election even though the BJP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have a comfortable majority.

The mayoral election is scheduled on February 11 in a general body meeting of all the newly elected 227 corporators. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65 seats. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has secured 29 seats, while the Congress has bagged 24, AIMIM eight, Raj Thackeray's MNS six and the rest by smaller parties.

The BJP is yet to finalise its mayoral candidate, with the names of several women corporators doing the rounds. The deputy mayor post will be given to the Shiv Sena as part of the alliance. The Shiv Sena is yet to finalise its candidate for the post.