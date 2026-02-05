Students to be banned from using mobile phones in schools across Himachal from March 1

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh government will soon impose a complete ban on mobile devices used by students in all government and private schools across the State. The ban is expected to come into effect from March 1, 2026.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced the ban during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

Under the new regulations, students will no longer be permitted to bring mobile devices to school premises. If any student is found in possession of a phone, they would face a fine of Rs 500 and their device will be confiscated. Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counseling sessions at the school.

To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations.

"It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth," he remarked. Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritizing the quality of education.