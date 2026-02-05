Students to be banned from using mobile phones in schools across Himachal from March 1

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh government will soon impose a complete ban on mobile devices used by students in all government and private schools across the State. The ban is expected to come into effect from March 1, 2026.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced the ban during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.
Under the new regulations, students will no longer be permitted to bring mobile devices to school premises. If any student is found in possession of a phone, they would face a fine of Rs 500 and their device will be confiscated. Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counseling sessions at the school.
To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations.
"It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth," he remarked. Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritizing the quality of education.
Beyond academic reforms, Sukhu highlighted the state’s aggressive push to promote sports and sports tourism.
He announced that the state government would provide employment opportunities to female athletes from Himachal Pradesh who have recently competed in the Asian Games.
To celebrate the victory of the Himachal team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.
Sukhu also noted that the government has significantly increased the daily diet allowance for student-athletes to Rs 400 for events held within the State and Rs 500 for National events.
Furthermore, players traveling more than 200 kilometers for competitions were now being provided with air travel facilities to ensure their comfort and peak performance.
During the event, the Chief Minister laid out several infrastructure goals, including the expedited completion of the indoor stadium in Ghumarwin and the local school building within the next year. He also officially announced the construction of a new girls' hostel at Morsingi.
The 69th National School Games concluded with the Himachal Pradesh team securing a gold medal after defeating Rajasthan in the final match, while Haryana claimed third place. The tournament saw participation from 30 teams across the country.