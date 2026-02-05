Nation

Three of family trampled to death by elephant herd in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Sinde said the herd had been roaming in Barkipunnu area for several days.
The incident occurred at Barkipunnu village under Mahuadanr police station limits around 3 am.
The incident occurred at Barkipunnu village under Mahuadanr police station limits around 3 am.File photo | Express
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BOKARO: A herd of five elephants trampled to death three members of a family in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Thursday, a forest department official said.

The incident occurred at Barkipunnu village under Mahuadanr police station limits around 3 am.

"The herd of elephants attacked their house for paddy and damaged a portion of it. When the trio tried to escape, they were trampled to death by the elephants outside the house," Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Sinde told PTI.

He said the herd had been roaming in Barkipunnu area for several days.

The process for payment of compensation to the kin of the deceased has been initiated, Sinde said.

Jharkhand
Elephant attack
Bokaro

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com