Tripartite pact for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority signed; Amit Shah assures Centre's help

NEW DELHI: A historic tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah among the Centre, the Government of Nagaland and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), marking a significant step toward granting executive, legislative and financial autonomy to the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT). The FNT is envisaged as an administrative entity carved out of six eastern districts of Nagaland.

The agreement was formalised at Kartavya Bhawan-3, where Shah stated that the Narendra Modi-led central government remains committed to resolving long-standing issues in the Northeast.

The Home Minister described the pact as the twelfth major agreement signed by the Centre in pursuit of lasting peace and development in the region. “After the creation of Nagaland, the people of Eastern Nagaland felt they would be neglected. Today, those concerns have found a positive resolution,” he said.

Recalling the prolonged nature of the movement, Shah noted that around 12 years ago the ENPO had boycotted elections to press its demands. He credited sustained dialogue between the ENPO and the Nagaland government for bringing negotiations to a logical conclusion.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he said, would fund the proposed territorial authority and extend all necessary support. Dressed in traditional Naga attire, he thanked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his team for steering the talks toward consensus and assured that the Centre would shoulder responsibility for development in Eastern Nagaland.