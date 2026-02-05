Tripartite pact for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority signed; Amit Shah assures Centre's help

NEW DELHI: A historic tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah among the Centre, the Government of Nagaland and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), marking a significant step toward granting executive, legislative and financial autonomy to the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT). The FNT is envisaged as an administrative entity carved out of six eastern districts of Nagaland.
The agreement was formalised at Kartavya Bhawan-3, where Shah stated that the Narendra Modi-led central government remains committed to resolving long-standing issues in the Northeast.
The Home Minister described the pact as the twelfth major agreement signed by the Centre in pursuit of lasting peace and development in the region. “After the creation of Nagaland, the people of Eastern Nagaland felt they would be neglected. Today, those concerns have found a positive resolution,” he said.
Recalling the prolonged nature of the movement, Shah noted that around 12 years ago the ENPO had boycotted elections to press its demands. He credited sustained dialogue between the ENPO and the Nagaland government for bringing negotiations to a logical conclusion.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he said, would fund the proposed territorial authority and extend all necessary support. Dressed in traditional Naga attire, he thanked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his team for steering the talks toward consensus and assured that the Centre would shoulder responsibility for development in Eastern Nagaland.
The ENPO, an apex body representing seven Naga tribes, has long advocated the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory encompassing Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang districts. The negotiations were facilitated through a series of tripartite meetings led by AK Mishra, Special Adviser to the MHA, involving senior leaders from both the ENPO and the state government.
Discussions gained momentum in 2022 after ENPO representatives met the Home Minister, leading to the drafting of the agreement. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the memorandum of understanding would address the aspirations of Eastern Nagaland’s people. While the complete details of the agreement are yet to be released, the FNT is expected to enjoy substantial autonomy without affecting Nagaland’s territorial integrity—an issue consistently emphasised by the state government.
According to sources, the agreement will define the administrative structure, funding mechanisms and scope of powers of the Frontier Nagaland Territory, while ensuring coordination with both the state government and the Centre.
The ENPO has been demanding separate statehood since 2010, citing decades of neglect following Nagaland’s formation in 1963. However, in April 2025, the organisation agreed to temporarily scale down its demand and accept an autonomous arrangement.
A series of high-level meetings followed, including the fourth tripartite meeting on September 9 at Chumoukedima and further discussions in December 2025 that refined the framework. On December 21, an ENPO delegation, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, met the Home Minister and expressed gratitude for his commitment to resolving the issue.