Two months after ending left wing extremism in MP, cops plan to set up museum on 35-year war

Around 40 police personnel and 52 civilians, including politicians (among them then minister of state Likhiram Kanware) were killed in various incidents by the naxals since the early 1990s. Police are planning to use the remains of the police vehicles (including buses and motorbikes) which were targeted in killer attacks by naxals in 1991 and 1999, resulting in the deaths of 25 personnel.

The detailed proposal which is to be sent by the state police to the government will also see major use of digital technology, particularly for re-creating major incidents (attacks, encounters and the final surrenders by the MCC Zone cadres) visually in the museum.

The backbone of the museum, however, will be the inspiring stories of bravery of police personnel including officers who were martyred during the state’s fight to uproot naxalism. There will be statues and pictures of the bravehearts martyred in the last 35 years, besides the weapons used or seized in major encounters in the dense forests.

“The museum will be a memorial for all those who sacrificed their lives for ending the LWE menace. Their stories and visuals will inspire young generations,” Srivastava said.

Multiple sites are being considered by the MP police higher-ups for the museum/memorial of bravehearts, including the old building of the state police headquarters in Bhopal, MP Police Academy in Bhauri (Bhopal), besides some other locations forming part of police buildings in the MP capital.