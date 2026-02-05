Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, green activists seek provisions for Aravalli conservation in Haryana budget

CHANDIGARH: With the Haryana budget session set to commence from February 20, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is the MP from Gurugram, has written a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, noting that decades of mining and illegal construction have severely damaged the Aravalli ranges and warning that builders have an eye on the ecologically sensitive zone.

Singh urged the BJP-led Haryana government to use the Budget to make it clear that Aravalli protection is a top priority. He sought “concrete and clear” provisions for Aravalli conservation, garbage management and water protection are needed in the upcoming state budget.

Referring to the 'deepening public concern' in south Haryana over environmental degradation, Singh noted that the range acts as a natural shield for the region, playing a critical role in groundwater recharge, climate moderation and air quality. He cautioned that continued neglect could have long-term consequences for both ecology and livelihoods.

Singh also highlighted the Bandhwari garbage mountain in his letter, noting that 1,200 tonnes of waste from Gurugram-Manesar and 700-800 tonnes from Faridabad get dumped everyday in the Aravalli hills there. The Bandhwari landfill sits on the Gurugram-Faridabad highway, close to the Aravalli forests, and holds about 35 lakh tonnes of waste.