2013-batch MP cadre IFS officer Vipin Patel resigns amid allegations of prolonged pressure

BHOPAL: A 2013-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Vipin Kumar Patel, has reportedly resigned from service, citing personal reasons, though informed sources and unconfirmed reports allege that the decision followed prolonged and undue pressure exerted on him by a senior IFS officer.

Patel, who was posted as Divisional Forest Officer (Working Plan), Jabalpur, is said to have quit the service with effect from February 4, 2026.

While the state’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), VN Ambade, is yet to officially receive the resignation, a copy of the letter addressed to him was circulated in the Madhya Pradesh cadre IFS officers’ social media group.

Based on the circulated copy, Ambade directed the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Jabalpur, to speak to Patel and ascertain the reasons behind his resignation.

According to informed sources, the concerned CCF attempted to meet Patel at a hotel in Jabalpur, where he was staying, but Patel had checked out before the meeting could take place.

Despite repeated attempts, Patel could not be contacted over the phone by The New Indian Express.

Sources privy to the developments said that some of his close relatives had met senior officials of the forest department in Bhopal regarding the issue.

His relatives, who reside in Bhopal, were reportedly unaware of the actual reasons behind his sudden decision to resign from the coveted service.

The matter came to light after Patel’s resignation letter was shared in the IFS officers’ group, in which he cited personal reasons for quitting.

During his career, Patel held several key postings, including DFO-Rewa, DFO-Damoh, DFO-Satna and DFO-Anuppur.