AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar; Oppn slams Punjab government

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire at him near a Gurdwara in the Model Town area.

The incident took place in the morning, police said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state and succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Oberoi, 38, a Jalandhar-based AAP leader, had arrived at the gurdwara in his car. He was preparing to leave in his Mahindra Thar Roxx after paying obeisance. The assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened 8-10 shots at him, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, ACP Jalandhar, Parminder Singh said.

Jalandhar police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in a post on X said, "The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?" "Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis, while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?" Bajwa said in his post.