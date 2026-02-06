Air India unveils first flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday unveiled ‘The Maharaja Lounge’, its first flagship lounge, at Terminal 3 of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
The elegantly designed lounge can accommodate around 300 guests in an expansive Business section and an exclusive First-Class section. It will be open for flyers from February 16.
An official release said the lounge spread across 16000 sq. ft is conveniently located at the international pier of Terminal 3.
"The lounge will be progressively opened to guests travelling in Business and First Class, Gold, as well as Platinum Maharaja Club and eligible Star Alliance members starting February 16", it said.
“The lounge strikes a fine balance between heritage-inspired ambience and modern luxury. This lounge is the first among other such modern lounges that the airline plans to launch at airports around India and the world, as it elevates its customer experience,” it said.
Conceptualised by global design studio Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the Maharaja Lounge features premium interiors with refined furnishings and ambient lighting.
The following are the key spaces in the lounge: The Aviator’s Bar with a well-curated cellar of wines and whiskeys hand-picked for the discerning traveller.
Its design draws inspiration from the historic 1932 flight from Karachi to Bombay by JRD Tata, with the ceiling replicated as the propeller of the first Puss Moth aircraft; The Globetrotter’s Study, a haven for avid readers and working professionals; Serenity Area, an enclosed area with a calming atmosphere for relaxation and rejuvenation; Crystal Bar, a contemporary-luxury styled bar with subtle hints of traditional Indian motifs and Tarmac View where the seating and dining sections of the ‘First Class’ lounge overlook the tarmac offering enchanting views of aircraft.
A unique ‘Beverage on Wheels’ service that allows guests to enjoy bespoke cocktail servings at their seats.
"Maharaja-designed postcards have been introduced which can be kept as souvenirs," the release added.
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The Maharaja Lounge is a tangible and proud representation of the ‘New Air India Experience’. We endeavour to set a benchmark in aviation hospitality, and this is just the beginning.”