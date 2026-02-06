Air India unveils first flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday unveiled ‘The Maharaja Lounge’, its first flagship lounge, at Terminal 3 of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The elegantly designed lounge can accommodate around 300 guests in an expansive Business section and an exclusive First-Class section. It will be open for flyers from February 16.

An official release said the lounge spread across 16000 sq. ft is conveniently located at the international pier of Terminal 3.

"The lounge will be progressively opened to guests travelling in Business and First Class, Gold, as well as Platinum Maharaja Club and eligible Star Alliance members starting February 16", it said.

“The lounge strikes a fine balance between heritage-inspired ambience and modern luxury. This lounge is the first among other such modern lounges that the airline plans to launch at airports around India and the world, as it elevates its customer experience,” it said.