Amit Shah chairs security review meet in Jammu; Army chief, top brass in attendance

JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a security review meeting here with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior officials from the security establishment in attendance, to assess the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The meeting assumes significance amid stepped up anti-terror operations that led to neutralisation of four hardened Pakistan-native terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) following nearly a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region over the past two weeks.

This is the second security review meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister within a month.

On January 8, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir security in Delhi, and directed continuation of counter-terror operations targeting terror infrastructure and financing in "mission mode".

He also asserted that all resources will be made available to achieve the goal of "terror-free" Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.