Army jawan shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP's Hathras

HATHRAS: A 28-year-old Army jawan was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near a cold storage on the Aligarh-Agra Road when Akhilesh Chaudhary, a resident of Samadpur village, was heading towards Hathras. He was posted in Agra, they said.

According to police, the attackers arrived in a car and on a motorcycle, surrounded Chaudhary, and opened indiscriminate fire. He attempted to flee after getting out of his vehicle, but was hit by a fatal bullet injury.

On receiving information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, along with the Additional SP, Circle Officer, Sadabad, and a large police force, reached the spot and carried out preliminary investigation.

At the post-mortem house, the deceased's cousin, Nitin, alleged that Akhilesh was killed due to an old dispute. He claimed all the attackers were from the same village.

"He was on his way to a court hearing when he was surrounded and shot," he said.

The SP said the victim had come from Agra for a court appearance.

"Near the Aligarh-Agra Road, some assailants suddenly attacked him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

The SP added that five police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

"Strict action will be taken against those involved in the crime," he added.