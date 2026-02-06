Bollywood vs Korea divided sisters

NEW DELHI / LUCKNOW / GHAZIABAD : The Uttar Pradesh police probing the triple suicide case in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad on Thursday said that the initial investigations have not revealed the use of any Korean task-based app by the girls.

A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide has offered a glimpse into their inner world, marked by an intense attachment to the Korean culture and anguish over family strife, the police said.

An office-bearer of the residents’ body, on the condition of anonymity, said that the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market. He allegedly lost more than `2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the office-bearer said, adding that the financial crunch had led to frequent clashes at home.

After the sisters Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) jumped to death from the ninth floor, Chetan claimed that they had been playing a Korean game for over two years and had not attended school since then.

After the post-mortem, their bodies were cremated at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening. The last rites were performed by Chetan.

“It is not known why the girls were cremated on the night of Wednesday. It may be due to their personal reasons,” the police said, adding that the autopsy report confirmed that the girls died due to head injuries.