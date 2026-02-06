Bollywood vs Korea divided sisters

NEW DELHI / LUCKNOW / GHAZIABAD : The Uttar Pradesh police probing the triple suicide case in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad on Thursday said that the initial investigations have not revealed the use of any Korean task-based app by the girls.
A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide has offered a glimpse into their inner world, marked by an intense attachment to the Korean culture and anguish over family strife, the police said.
An office-bearer of the residents’ body, on the condition of anonymity, said that the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market. He allegedly lost more than `2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the office-bearer said, adding that the financial crunch had led to frequent clashes at home.
After the sisters Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) jumped to death from the ninth floor, Chetan claimed that they had been playing a Korean game for over two years and had not attended school since then.
After the post-mortem, their bodies were cremated at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening. The last rites were performed by Chetan.
“It is not known why the girls were cremated on the night of Wednesday. It may be due to their personal reasons,” the police said, adding that the autopsy report confirmed that the girls died due to head injuries.
According to the police, the diary contains repeated references to the girls’ love for Korea and what they described as attempts by the family to make them give it up. “We love Korean. Love, love, love,” the diary states, calling itself a “true life story” and urging readers to believe what is written in it.
The note alleges that their parents were opposed to their interests and future choices, including marriage. “You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life. You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen,” the diary says. Sources claimed that the diary also spoke about a younger sister, referred to as ‘Devu’.
The sisters wrote of their failed bid to share their Korean passion with her, alleging their parents introduced her to Bollywood instead, something they claimed to “hate more than our lives”. This led them to declare ‘Devu’ their “enemy” and separate from her. “We separated Devu from ourselves and told her that we are Korean and K-Pop and you are Indian and Bollywood,” the note read.
As per the sources, the diary also revealed that the area of girls’ interest had expanded beyond Korean culture to Thai, Chinese, and Japanese films.