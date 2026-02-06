Chandigarh Diary | Mann draws flak for remarks on dera head

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann faced flak for comments on Radha Soami Beas dera head Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to clarify his stand on the remarks. BJP leader and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had said Mann has belittled himself with his post the religious leader. After meeting Bikram Singh Majithia at Patiala Jail, Dhillon had said charges against the SAD leader were “false and baseless”, prompting the CM to make the remark. Dhillon’s visit to Majithia at the jail just before the SAD leader was given bail generated political heat.

Many senior IAS, IPS officers await postings

The AAP government in Punjab has kept some IAS and IPS officers waiting for postings for months. Harpreet Singh Sidhu, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has not been given posting after he returned from central deputation as ITBP additional DGP. Sidhu is senior to DGP Gaurav Yadav. Also 2001 batch IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who was removed as the state home secretary on March 24 last year, still remains without assignment. After AAP came to power in the state, many senior officers have been kept without work for months. Though reasons have not been spelt out, upsetting the CM Mann or party leaders in Delhi could be factors.