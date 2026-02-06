Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook account hacked; Aligarh police launches probe

ALIGARH: Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook account has been hacked, police said on Friday, adding it is not yet clear whether any financial fraud has taken place.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar said Singh had earlier this week informed him over the phone about the alleged hacking of his social media account.

Following this, the cricketer's brother, Sonu Singh, submitted a written complaint to the city cyber cell on Wednesday, seeking action in the matter, the SSP said.

According to the police, Rinku Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, had not been actively monitoring his Facebook account for the past several months due to his busy cricketing schedule.

"It is not clear when exactly the account was hacked. The cyber crime cell has initiated a detailed investigation into the matter," SSP Kumar said.

The police said efforts are underway to trace the source of the breach and ascertain whether the alleged hacking led to any financial loss or misuse of the account.