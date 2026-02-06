Death toll in Meghalaya coal mine blast incident rises to 25

GUWAHATI: The death toll in Thursday’s dynamite blast at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 25 on Friday.

The police arrested two persons, the alleged owners of the mine, in connection with the incident.

After 18 bodies were retrieved on Thursday, four more bodies were recovered from the site on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar told TNIE that the victims were from Meghalaya, Assam and Nepal. He said nine injured persons were undergoing treatment.

“The injured are not in a position to give statements, and therefore, we haven’t been able to ascertain how many people were inside the mine at the time of the explosion,” the SP said.

The search and rescue operation was suspended with the fall of darkness. The resume depends on the review by officials on Saturday morning.