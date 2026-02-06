ED raids several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, seizes Rs 2.2 crore in highway scam probe

The Trans-Arunachal highway compensation scam case pertains to large-scale irregularities in assessment, certification and disbursement of land acquisition compensation involving public servants and private beneficiaries.

The project covered a stretch of 157.70 km spread across the Yachuli, Ziro and Raga sectors.

“Probe found that the Deputy Commissioner, Ziro initially prepared a compensation estimate of Rs 289.40 crore for the Potin-Bopi stretch,” the official said.

"However, in a state-level meeting, the compensation package was frozen and restricted to Rs 198.56 crore", the ED officials added.

The officials also said that during the disbursement of the compensation amount, funds were diverted to savings accounts and many cheques were issued to fake beneficiaries, which resulted in a loss of Rs 44 crore to the exchequer.

The misdeed was carried out by preparing and certifying inflated and fictitious assessments of structures in the Yazali sector of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (Potin-Bopi) project.