Focus not only on marks but also on improving life: PM Modi to students

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised students not to waste time on the internet merely because data is cheap in the country and urged them to focus on honing their life and educational skills.

Education should not be a burden, and students should be fully involved in the learning process, as half-hearted education does not lead to success in life, he said while interacting with students during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.

“Our goals should be within reach, but not easily attainable. Tame the mind first, then connect it, and then focus on the subjects you need to study. If you do this, you will always find the student successful,” he told students from various parts of the country who had gathered at his residence.

Modi also cautioned students against wasting time on gaming purely for entertainment.

“You may be interested in gaming, but do not indulge in it just to pass time because data is cheap in India. Do not do it for fun. Those who indulge in gaming for money will only be ruined. We should not encourage gambling in the country. I have made a law against online gambling,” he said.

However, the Prime Minister noted that gaming can be a skill, as it requires speed and alertness, and can be used for self-development.

He stressed that everyone has their own pattern or style of functioning.

“I have become Prime Minister, yet people still tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. Also take advice, and if it benefits you, then incorporate it into your life,” he said.

Modi said he himself had made changes to Pariksha Pe Charcha over the years but had not abandoned its original principles.

“When I started Pariksha Pe Charcha, there was a certain pattern. Gradually, I have been changing it. This time, it was held in different states as well. I changed my approach, but did not abandon the original pattern,” he said.