Four tourists found dead at Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Bihar's Nalanda

PATNA: Four tourists from Bengaluru were found dead inside a room at Digambar Jain Dharamshala, Rajgir, in Bihar’s Nalanda district. Sources said the room was found locked from the inside. The reason behind the deaths could not be ascertained immediately.

According to the dharamshala register, four people from Bengaluru, including two women, had booked the room on January 31. They had reportedly travelled to Rajgir after visiting Nepal and had planned to go to Pawapuri in Nalanda district next.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot immediately after being alerted by the dharamshala staff. A forensic team from Patna has also been called in for investigation.

Rajgir station house officer (SHO), Raman Kumar, confirmed the incident and informed that police swung into action after people living nearby informed about a foul smell coming from the room. He also said local residents had seen the tourists roaming in a market two days ago.

Rajgir is a prominent Jain pilgrimage centre and Siddha Kshetra (place of salvation), revered for its deep connection to the 24th Tirthankara, Lord Mahavira, who spent 14 rainy seasons (Chaturmas) there. It is also the birthplace of the 20th Tirthankara, Muni Suvratnath, and features over 26 ancient temples across its five holy hills.