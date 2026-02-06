Future belongs to BJP, Punjab will emerge as leading state under PM Modi: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the coming years belong to the BJP and expressed confidence that Punjab would become a leading state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that once a BJP government is formed in Punjab, the pace of development will accelerate and all Central government welfare schemes will be implemented effectively on the ground.

Addressing a Samman Samaroh at Panjola village in Punjab, Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honoured millions of followers by naming Adampur Airport after Shri Guru Ravidas. He added that the Prime Minister has also announced the development of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar as industrial hubs, which would be implemented strongly after the formation of a BJP government in the state.

Appealing to people to join the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, Saini said public sentiment clearly reflected trust in Modi’s leadership and that Punjab’s development would gain momentum under this vision.

Highlighting Haryana’s initiatives, Saini said it is the first state in the country to provide Minimum Support Price on 24 crops. He added that farmers receive payment directly into their bank accounts within 48 hours of bringing produce to mandis, and compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities is also transferred directly, making farmers self-reliant and secure.

He said the BJP has gone beyond paper promises, noting that of the 217 commitments made in the Sankalp Patra, 60 have already been fulfilled in the first phase, while the remaining promises are being implemented rapidly. Emphasising the shared bond between Punjab and Haryana, he said both states share blood, culture and values, and their development models should also be aligned.