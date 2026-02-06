Geopolitical conflicts derail global fight against hunger amid climate threats, scientists warn

NEW DELHI: India could lose a significant share of its land, crop productivity and nutritional quality due to climate change-induced rising temperatures, particularly in dryland regions, Indian agricultural scientists warned at an international conference, while cautioning that ongoing geopolitical conflicts are diverting global attention from the growing food security crisis.

Citing studies by the Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), scientists said rice productivity could decline by up to 15% and wheat yields by up to 20% over the next 25 years under business-as-usual conditions, a trend that would severely impact farmers’ incomes.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and former Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said analyses show that climate change could reduce yields of major crops by nearly 20%.

“Traditional crop-growing areas will shrink by 15–20% due to salinity and land degradation. This means the productivity and quality of food crops will decline, and micronutrient levels such as zinc and iron will be drastically reduced. Increasing biotic stress on crops leads to pest attacks, which ultimately reduces farmers’ income,” Pathak said while addressing the International Conference on ‘Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development: Innovation and Solutions’.

