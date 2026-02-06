Gujarat BJP MLA slams party-run Surat Municipal Corporation’s budget, flags gaps in ground reality

AHMEDABAD: Varachha MLA Kishore Kanani has publicly questioned the BJP-run Surat Municipal Corporation’s 2026–27 budget, flagging a gap between official claims and the ground reality in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner.

Usually seen as an occasion for the ruling party to showcase achievements, the municipal budget this time became a point of controversy as the BJP found itself facing criticism from within. Kanani, a former Health Minister, challenged the Surat Municipal Corporation’s projections of development and its vision of turning Surat into a “world-class happy city.”

In his letter, Kanani said happiness could not be declared through budget documents when residents in areas such as Varachha continue to face basic civic issues. He pointed to disturbances in residential areas, unchecked illegal activities, and unplanned growth as factors undermining the quality of life.

The MLA flagged violations of zoning norms, alleging that commercial and industrial units were operating within residential societies without permission, leading to noise and pollution. He said the absence of a clear zoning policy had made daily life increasingly difficult for citizens.

Kanani alleged that units manufacturing fake and adulterated food items were operating freely across Surat due to weak enforcement, posing a direct risk to public health. He also flagged law-and-order issues, claiming anti-social elements routinely gather under flyover bridges despite repeated representations to the authorities.

On women’s safety, the MLA acknowledged initiatives such as pink toilets but said his long-pending demand for Pink BRTS buses to ensure safer travel for women remained unaddressed. He described such measures as largely symbolic while core safety concerns remained unresolved.

Infrastructure delays were another major concern, with Kanani pointing to the proposed Tapi river bridge connecting Ashwinikumar–Phulpada to Utran, which he said has been stuck at the approval stage for nearly four years, worsening traffic congestion and fuelling public resentment.

In his concluding remarks, Kanani urged the civic body to focus on basic civic amenities rather than “big figures” in the budget, halt illegal constructions in Varachha and expedite long-pending projects.