Mayawati condemns ‘insult’ to Brahmin community in Ghooskhor Pandat, seeks ban on film

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday condemned the alleged insult to the Brahmin community in the film Ghooskhor Pandat and demanded that the Centre immediately impose a ban on what she termed a “casteist” movie.

In a post on her official X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it was a matter of “great sorrow and concern” that the term pandit was being portrayed as an infiltrator, not only in Uttar Pradesh but now even in films, leading to insult and disrespect across the country.

“This has led to widespread anger among the entire Brahmin community at present. Our party strongly condemns it,” she said.