Nation

Minor boy dies after falling into uncovered sewage tank in Punjab

The child's family members and neighbours claimed that the children were playing, and one of them fell into the uncovered indigenous sewerage tank at the plot.
Image used for representation purposes only.
Image used for representation purposes only.(File Photo | Express illustrations)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PHAGWARA: A minor boy died after allegedly stumbling into an uncovered 'haudi' (waste tank) in a private residential plot on the Khothran road here on Friday, officials said.

The child's family members and neighbours claimed that the children were playing, and one of them fell into the uncovered indigenous sewerage tank at the plot.

They also alleged that the tank was deep with a wide opening and did not have a lid.

The 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials added.

The family has demanded action for this grave negligence.

Police have assured that they are investigating the matter.

Punjab
Minor boy dead
uncovered sewage tank

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com